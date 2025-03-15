Chelsea land another Sporting CP star! Blues agree £18.5m deal to sign teenage midfielder Dario Essugo on seven-year deal after wrapping up Geovany Quenda move
Chelsea have reportedly agreed an £18.5 million ($24m) deal to sign another Sporting CP star after already sealing a move for Geovany Quenda.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea agree deal for Sporting CP's Quenda
- Set to secure £18.5m move for team-mate
- Blues begin summer transfer business early