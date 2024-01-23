Chelsea superstar Jessie Fleming set for blockbuster transfer! Portland Thorns to pay NWSL-record fee to land Canada international from Emma Hayes' side

Jacob Schneider
Jessie Fleming Portland Thorns 2024Getty Images
NWSLJessie FlemingPortland ThornsChelsea FC WomenEmma HayesWomen's football

The Portland Thorns are set to pay an NWSL record fee to Chelsea in order to land Canada international Jessie Fleming.

  • Thorns set to acquire Chelsea's Fleming
  • Will pay NWSL record fee
  • Canada star leaves Blues on good terms

