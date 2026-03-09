Ex-Chelsea & Inter striker Hernan Crespo sacked by Sao Paulo over 'lack of harmony' despite strong start to Brazilian Championship

Crespo’s second stint in the MorumBIS hotseat began in July 2025, when he returned to steady the ship following the departure of Luis Zubeldia. While he successfully steered the club away from a potential relegation battle last year, his fortunes in knockout competitions were far less impressive. Disappointing exits in the Copa do Brasil against second-tier Athletico-PR and a Libertadores elimination at the hands of LDU Quito ultimately clouded his tenure.

Despite these continental setbacks, the 2026 Brasileirao season had started with immense promise. The Tricolor had collected an impressive 10 points from a possible 12, a run that usually grants a manager significant job security. However, the internal friction proved too great to ignore, leading the club to seek fresh leadership a week after their 2-1 loss to Palmeiras.

