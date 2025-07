Huge Chelsea injury boost! Moises Caicedo set to return for Enzo Maresca's side in time for Club World Cup final clash with PSG

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo resumed full training on Thursday in a bid to recover in time for the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain this weekend. The Ecuadorian international picked up a knock late in Tuesday night’s semi-final clash against Fluminense, casting doubt over his availability for the much-anticipated final in New Jersey.

