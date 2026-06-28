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Granit XhakaSunderland
Mohamed Saeed

Chelsea in talks with Granit Xhaka's representatives over shock transfer as Xabi Alonso eyes reunion with ex-Bayer Leverkusen pupil

Transfers
G. Xhaka
Chelsea
X. Alonso
Premier League
Sunderland
Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea have reportedly entered talks with the representatives of Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka over a potential summer move to Stamford Bridge. The veteran Switzerland international is said to be open to the move, which would see him reunite with Xabi Alonso after their historic title-winning campaign together at Bayer Leverkusen.

  • Alonso seeks experienced leader

    In a move that would represent a significant U-turn in their recent recruitment strategy, Chelsea have made contact with Xhaka’s camp - per BBC Sport. The 33-year-old midfielder was instrumental for Sunderland last season, playing 34 times as he captained the Black Cats to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

    Despite being under contract until 2028, the lure of working with Xabi Alonso again is thought to be a major factor for the Swiss captain.

    The duo shared a highly successful period in the Bundesliga, and Alonso is said to be keen to bring Xhaka's veteran presence to a dressing room that has lacked senior leadership. While personal terms have not yet been agreed, the midfielder is understood to be open to the switch, even as he focuses on Switzerland's World Cup campaign.



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  • Sunderland 2025-26 Granit XhakaGetty

    Sunderland stand firm on star man

    Despite the interest from West London, Sunderland have maintained a public stance that their star man is not for sale. The Wearsiders qualified for the Europa League at Chelsea's expense on the final day of last season and are in a strong financial position.

    The BBC adds that Sunderland insist they have no intention of sanctioning a departure for a player who missed just four league games during their impressive run under Regis Le Bris.

    Xhaka is widely credited with helping build a professional culture at the newly-promoted club, earning plaudits for his leadership both on and off the pitch. With no pressure to sell, Sunderland are expected to put up a fight to keep their captain.


  • Midfield shake-up at Stamford Bridge

    Chelsea's pursuit of Xhaka comes at a time of significant transition in their midfield department. There are growing expectations that Enzo Fernandez could move to Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants and president Florentino Perez reportedly interested in the £120m-rated Argentine.

    Should Fernandez depart, the need for an experienced head like Xhaka would become even more pressing for Alonso's debut season.

    The club has already been active in the market, having reportedly reached a £47 million agreement for Atalanta’s rising star Marco Palestra.

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  • Xabi alonsoGetty Images

    Widespread changes expected

    The potential arrival of Xhaka is part of a much wider overhaul intended to fix the issues that led to a 10th-place finish last term. A number of first-team players, including Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Delap, Malo Gusto, and Trevoh Chalobah, are facing uncertain futures as the club looks to trim a bloated squad. The defensive ranks have already been thinned following the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid.

    With Alonso now at the helm, the focus has shifted toward blending elite young talent with proven winners. Whether Sunderland can be persuaded to part with their talisman remains to be seen, but Chelsea’s opening gambit signals a new, more pragmatic approach to squad building under their new manager.