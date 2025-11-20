Chelsea icon steps down from Miss Universe judging panel amid allegations competition is rigged

It's not uncommon for the Miss Universe pageant to invite special guests as judges, with Aerosmith lead vocalist Steven Tyler and supermodel Adriana Lima among those to have previously featured on the panel. The committee looked to Chelsea icon Makelele for the 2025 edition, with the former midfielder praised for his "excellence and integrity" when his inclusion was confirmed.

Miss Universe is due to be judged in Thailand on Friday, with the winner enjoying a £190,000-a-year salary for the year-long reign, while they have access to an upmarket New York apartment. In addition, international expenses are covered during their time as Miss Universe, with Denmark's Victoria Theilvig claiming the accolade last year.

However, in the lead up to the event, Makelele has opted to step down from the judges' panel, due to "unforeseen personal circumstances".