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Chelsea End Nine-Month Wait For A Clean Sheet As Mike Penders Makes Unexpected Debut
Martinez stretchered off in heavy collision
Chelsea finally ended their 22-game wait for a Premier League clean sheet during their clash with Everton. However, the achievement came at a cost when Emiliano Martinez suffered a serious injury 67 minutes into the match.
The goalkeeper collided heavily with Jarrad Branthwaite while attempting to clear a set-piece, resulting in a delay of nearly 10 minutes as paramedics attended to him on the pitch. His early departure forced manager Xabi Alonso to introduce 21-year-old Mike Penders for his top-flight debut under immense pressure.
- AFP
Neto strikes twice for Alonso's side
Despite the unfortunate disruption, Chelsea maintained their composure and showcased their attacking prowess. Just 43 seconds into the second half, Pedro Neto broke the deadlock following an inventive back-heel from Morgan Rogers and an assist by Jorrel Hato, who only started because Pep Chavarria picked up a late injury.
Later, as 11 minutes of stoppage time were announced, Neto secured his brace. Following a blocked free-kick from Jordan Henderson, the ball fell perfectly for the winger to slot home, ensuring the club finally halted their prolonged defensive woes.
Penders steps up amid goalkeeping reshuffle
Penders had initially expected to become the primary choice for Chelsea this season after Robert Sanchez was loaned to Como. However, his confidence took a hit when the club surprisingly signed Martinez from Aston Villa on a two-year contract.
Sources indicate that the young goalkeeper felt the unexpected arrival pushed him further down the pecking order. Nevertheless, when called upon during this challenging encounter, Penders remained composed. He cleanly collected several late deliveries into the penalty area, ensuring Everton were completely shut out in the closing stages.
- AFP
What next for the Blues?
Chelsea will now await medical updates regarding Martinez's condition ahead of their upcoming fixtures. If the veteran faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Penders will have a crucial opportunity to establish himself as the undisputed starting goalkeeper and prove he is ready for the immense responsibility.
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