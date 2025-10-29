Chelsea teetering on crisis: Seven problems Enzo Maresca must fix to stop the Blues' season drifting into mediocrity

It's Chelsea's inability to overcome the teams that, on paper, they should be beating that has cost them dearly so far this season, with the agonising late home defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland at the weekend just the latest example of Maresca's side failing to impose themselves as favourites.

The Blues have now dropped points in uninspiring performances against Crystal Palace, Brentford, Manchester United (when Ruben Amorim's men were in the depths of their early-season woes), Brighton and the Black Cats, with the latter three results all defeats. Those struggles were belied, though, by the rousing victory over champions Liverpool before the October international break.

The head coach is acutely aware they need to find some consistency, regardless of the opposition. "For sure, if you want to be there (a top team), you need consistency, something that winning four in a row and today’s game (against Sunderland), you can probably show that," Maresca said in the wake of the latest disappointment. "But because we lost points, we did not show that.

"If we can have that level (raises his hand high in the air) and this level (drops his hand much lower), probably it is better to have something in between. I think overall, since we started (the season), we performed much better compared to today’s game. We were not good enough. We did not create a lot, apart from the goal probably, and we struggled. We need our players to perform 100 per cent."