Chelsea considering move to appoint ex-Barcelona boss Xavi as permanent Liam Rosenior replacement

Chelsea are reviewing their managerial situation after Rosenior's brief tenure. Despite a strong showing in the FA Cup, the overall season has been extremely disappointing. According to Independent, the club’s owners are now searching for a permanent head coach who can lead the team into the next phase of the project. Maintaining the footballing identity developed during the first four years of the current ownership group is considered a priority.

Within Stamford Bridge, there is a belief that progress has been made in embedding a clear tactical philosophy across the club. That approach now stretches from the first team down through the academy structure, and Chelsea want the next manager to continue that trajectory.