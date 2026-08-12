Xabi Alonso gets his man! Chelsea confirms SEVENTH summer signing as Pep Chavarria arrives from Rayo Vallecano

Speaking to the club’s official website, Chavarria expressed his delight at the move, stating: "I'm so excited to get started. This is a dream for me as Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"It is a big opportunity but I am prepared and will work hard to help the team achieve success. There are a lot of people who have helped me get to this moment and I have to thank my family. They have always supported me and today is only possible because of them."

With the new season looming, Alonso is working quickly to integrate Chavarria into the squad's tactical drills. The defender’s durability is a major plus, having featured in 44 matches across all competitions for Rayo last season. Chelsea’s hierarchy is confident that the Spaniard’s physical attributes and tactical intelligence will allow him to adapt seamlessly to the pace of English football.