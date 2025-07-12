Chelsea's slim Club World Cup final hopes against unstoppable PSG hinge on monstrous Moises Caicedo - Blues must pray their rock-solid midfielder is fit

The Ecuadorian offers the biggest hope of shutting down one of the best teams around, but the Blues are sweating on his fitness

Chelsea will be rank underdogs when they line up against European champions Paris Saint-Germain under the blazing New Jersey sun on Sunday afternoon, local time. However, they will hope to have a significant trump card up their sleeves.

A combination of hard-fought victories and a somewhat fortunate tournament pathway after the group phase has seen the unfancied Blues reach the inaugural Club World Cup final in the United States, but now Enzo Maresca's budding squad will face the ultimate test of their credentials.

But where there is Moises Caicedo, there is hope. Quite simply, the midfield destroyer offers Chelsea's best hope of shutting down the finest central trio on the planet at the moment and pulling off what would be an incredible upset, but an untimely injury means the Premier League giants will be sweating on his fitness right up until the whistle.