Chelsea close to wrapping up £52m signing of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace

Standing at 190cm, the defender established himself as a cornerstone for Palace last season, racking up 55 appearances across all competitions while lifting the Community Shield and securing the Conference League trophy. His consistent displays since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2024 earned him a spot in France's 2026 World Cup squad.

Lacroix's arrival at Stamford Bridge could trigger a reshuffle in the defensive hierarchy, directly impacting the futures of Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Mamadou Sarr.