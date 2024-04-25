Chelsea receive massive boost as captain Reece James, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer & Christopher Nkunku spotted in Blues training in wake of brutal 5-0 defeat against Arsenal
Chelsea have received a boost after Reece James and Levi Colwill returned to 'partial team training', while Cole Palmer is back from illness.
- James, Nkunku & Colwill out injured for weeks
- Palmer missed Arsenal loss due to illness
- All four back in training ahead of Aston Villa