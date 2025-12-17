Chelsea brutally told to 'put up or shut up' over potential Stamford Bridge stadium move after Earl's Court setback

Chelsea reportedly retains interest in the aforementioned site but 'do not want to be pressed into a deal' and are eager to make sure it is financially and logistically viable. The Blues would 'need a business partner' who could take on the project of building housing on parts of the land away from the stadium. Another hurdle is said to be their owners. Tensions between co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have been described as a 'major obstacle to overcome', something that could also be said for the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan - who will soon be asked to endorse the plans. He may be unlikely to reject an initiative to build 4,000 new homes, 35 per cent of which are mooted to be affordable, at a time when new houses are desperately needed.

The report adds: "Chelsea may be forced to reassess their reluctance to buy all of the land. However, sources are confident that the club would not find it difficult to cover their costs if they secured a whole or majority interest. It has been stressed that partners would line up to work with them. A more pressing issue for Chelsea would be convincing the local community that a stadium would boost the economy and raise investment in London."