Chelsea-bound Emanuel Emegha suspended by Strasbourg for 'failing to respect the club's values, expectations and rules'

Emegha has come under the spotlight in Strasbourg for his recent behaviour. The captain first raised eyebrows with comments made after the team's recent 2-0 victory over Lille, a match in which he scored both goals. After the game, it was pointed out to Emegha that the win was Lille's first against top opposition and he replied by joking that it was because he had missed his team's fixtures with Monaco, PSG, Lyon, and Rennes, according to L'Equipe.

The report claims that the 22-year-old also riled the club during an interview with Algemeen Dagblad, when he said he thought Strasbourg was in Germany before he joined the French club two years ago.

Emegha has since spoken to the club's management, including coach Liam Rosenior and sporting director David Weir, and the decision has been made to sanction the captain for his behaviour and remind him of the team's values.