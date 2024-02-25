'Not fair' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino fires back at Gary Neville's scathing 'billion pound bottle jobs' criticism after Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at Gary Neville's scathing criticism of his side after the Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool.
- Neville labelled Chelsea 'billion pound bottle jobs'
- Pochettino says Neville comments 'not fair'
- Liverpool win 10th Carabao Cup