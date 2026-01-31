Getty Images Sport
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior reveals his own children have laughed at him over Inbetweeners & David Brent memes as he insists he 'isn't affected' by online mockery
Rosenior has won five of his opening six games at Chelsea
After replacing Enzo Maresca at the helm at the start of January, Rosenior has been quick to make an impression in west London. In his opening six games in charge of Chelsea, the 41-year-old has guided the club to five wins across the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup respectively. Following their 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte’s Napoli on Wednesday, Chelsea also secured automatic qualification for the Champions League knockout stage after finishing sixth in the league phase.
Their only reverse so far under Rosenior came in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal on January 14, with Chelsea suffering a 3-2 defeat despite a second-half brace from Alejandro Garnacho.
Blues boss in good spirits over light-hearted online memes
Rosenior’s results are not the only aspect of his management to have caught the eye, though, with his mannerisms having drawn light-hearted comparisons to two iconic characters from British sitcoms.
The former Strasbourg and Hull City manager’s way of speaking has been likened to David Brent, who was played by Ricky Gervais in The Office - the famous television show that was also written and directed by the British comedian.
Rosenior’s appearance, most notably his glasses, have also led to comparisons with The Inbetweeners' Will McKenzie - the hit TV show’s protagonist who was played by Simon Bird.
However, despite being cast as the central character of online mockery, Rosenior has taken the playful jokes on the chin, saying his lack of presence on social media meant he was not even aware of the teasing until his children brought it to his attention.
Rosenior has spoken to family to prepare them for extra scrutiny
When asked about the memes that have flooded the internet following his appointment at Chelsea, Rosenior told Sky Sports: “It doesn't affect me because I'm too old by about three or four years, I'm not on social media.
“My kids are all over it and when they see funny pictures of Will from The Inbetweeners, or David Brent, they send it to me and laugh at me. They love it! There was one about my dress sense where they said I had decent dress sense - my daughter thought that was hilarious. She hates my dress sense!”
While Rosenior is in good spirits over what he sees as online banter, the Englishman says he has still spoken to his family to prepare them for the scrutiny he expects to increase the longer he remains at Chelsea.
He continued: “[The scrutiny] does affect your family, I've had conversations with them to just enjoy what's an amazing experience for me and hopefully they can see some really special days to come at this club.
“I don't think about it. If I think about what people are thinking of me or saying in the media or in the press, I can miss out so many things here. There's enough on my plate with the job I've got to do here.
“My motivation is just to make this club as successful as possible and to win the next game. All my energy and time is focused on my players, the team, the way we do the team meetings and the way we train. The other stuff is just noise, and I can't affect it anyway - apart from by winning games of football.”
Chelsea looking to continue winning run against in-form West Ham
Rosenior will hope to maintain his excellent run of results since taking over the reins at Chelsea when his side entertain London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.
While the Blues are looking to secure three important points in the race to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, 18th-placed West Ham, on the other hand, are looking to close the gap on the teams above them in the battle to avoid relegation.
