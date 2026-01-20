AFP
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior reveals latest illness victim as 'bad' virus sweeps through Blues squad ahead of Pafos Champions League test
Chelsea hit by 'bad' virus
Rosenior has had plenty to contend with at Chelsea since replacing Enzo Maresca, including a virus that has affected the first-team squad and staff. Liam Delap, Estevao and Jamie Gittens have all been affected and missed game time due to illness. Rosenior has also previously revealed that the club have been forced to take action in a bid to try and prevent the spread of the virus at the club. He said: "Our club doctors are doing everything they can to contain what looks to be a virus because some members of our staff have come down with it as well. We had a meeting today with the players about washing your hands, the basics, which is really important and hopefully we can contain it. We have a busy period, so we need everyone ready to go and fit and healthy."
Rosenior offers squad update ahead of Pafos clash
Rosenior offered an update on the situation ahead of his team's match with Pafos, confirming Enzo Fernandez is the latest player to be affected. He told reporters: "Enzo Fernandez was ill yesterday – he missed training – and there were signs of it during the game against Brentford, which goes to show the type of performance that he put in. Fortunately, Estevao has been back in training. Jamie Gittens is back in. Malo Gusto is back involved, which is great, as he's another outstanding player. There are a few coughs but the players are working really, really hard. It's not just at this club – many clubs at this time of year, you're going to get that. So, it's about making sure the players are right for the game tomorrow Enzo trained today, but none of those lads [who've been ill] are 100 per cent, it's a bad illness. We'll made a decision on Enzo tomorrow and what he looks like in terms of starting or from the bench."
Rosenior confirms Tosin injury blow
The Chelsea manager also revealed he will definitely be without Tosin Adarabioyo for the match as he has suffered an injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines. He added: "Tosin won’t be available for this game. Unfortunately for Tosin he felt something in his hamstring, which is going to rule him out for the next few weeks. I can’t be anymore precise than that at this moment in terms of any timelines."
Chelsea to come up against familiar face
Chelsea will come up against a familiar face when they take on Pafos as Champions League-winning former defender David Luiz currently plies his trade with the club. Rosenior is hoping the 38-year-old will feature on what would be a special night for the Brazilian. He said: "David has had an outstanding career. He's had successful times with this club. I'm sure he's working very hard to play in what would be an important game for him."
Chelsea dreaming of UCL glory
Chelsea will be hoping to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League and currently sit in 13th place but just two points off the top eight. The Blues will be favourites to take all three points against Pafos and then head to Napoli for their final group fixture. Rosenior admits that winning the competition is the goal: "Your dream, as a player or manager, is to be at the top of the game - the Champions League is a signal of that. It's not about me; my focus is on winning the game and being successful here."
