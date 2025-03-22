'No one has come to talk to me!' - Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos admits he has no idea if he will play for the Blues next season as he impresses on Strasbourg loan
Andrey Santos' future appears uncertain, as he reveals there has been little contact with parent club Chelsea during his loan at RC Strasbourg.
- 20-year-old impressed in France
- Reports suggest Chelsea want the player back next term
- Santos: "I don't think a specific decision has been made"