Chelsea aiming to raise £200m in sales by offloading NINE players after making Pedro Neto their 12th signing of summer transfer window
Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell as many as nine more players this summer after making Pedro Neto their 12th signing in the ongoing window.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea plan to sell at least nine more players
- Have already signed 12 players including Neto
- Could seal two more additions before window closes