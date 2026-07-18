Ben STANSALL / AFP
Chelsea hijack Arsenal move as Blues strike record £117m Morgan Rogers agreement with Aston Villa
British record broken at Stamford Bridge
According to a report by The Athletic, Chelsea have significantly ramped up their summer transfer business by reaching a verbal agreement with Aston Villa for the transfer of Rogers. The deal, worth £117m, will see the England international become the most expensive player in the club's history. The fee is set to eclipse the previous British record of £116m, which Manchester City recently agreed for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, as well as the £106m Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez in 2023.
Personal terms have already been settled for the 23-year-old, who is expected to sign a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge that runs until 2032. The deal also includes the option for a further 12 months, ensuring Rogers remains a focal point for the Blues for the next decade. It is understood that a medical has been scheduled for Monday as the final administrative hurdles are cleared before an official unveiling.
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Arsenal snubbed as Alonso factor proves key
The race for Rogers was a heated affair, with Arsenal heavily credited with an interest in the attacking midfielder. However, the England star ultimately chose West London, citing the opportunity to work with new Chelsea boss Alonso as a primary motivator. The former Bayer Leverkusen coach has been instrumental in pitching the club’s sporting project to Rogers, who viewed Chelsea as his preferred destination despite interest from several other elite clubs across the Premier League and Europe.
Rogers leaves Villa Park as an established superstar, having scored 31 goals and provided 29 assists in 125 appearances for the club. His rise has been meteoric since joining Villa from Middlesbrough for just £7m in early 2024. Middlesbrough are set to benefit significantly from this move, as the Championship club possesses a 20 per cent sell-on clause. His departure comes after a season where he inspired Villa to a Europa League title and Champions League qualification, providing 14 goals and 12 assists across the 2025-26 campaign.
Three Lion at the World Cup
Currently on international duty, Rogers has been a standout performer for England at the World Cup. He featured in the first six of the Three Lions' games, including starts against Panama and Argentina, and provided the vital cross for Anthony Gordon to score England’s only goal in their semi-final match. He is also in the starting XI for the third-place play-off against France. Once his international duties are concluded, he will return home to finalize his record-breaking domestic move to Stamford Bridge.
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Aston Villa prepare for life after Rogers
While losing a player of Rogers' calibre is a blow for Unai Emery’s side, the Midlands club is already moving to reinvest the massive windfall. Villa were reportedly holding out for a fee in excess of £100m and were fully aware that such an offer might materialize this summer given his form. The club has already spent over £50m on Johan Manzambi and secured a £35m deal for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes to ensure the squad remains competitive for the upcoming Champions League campaign, while Emery’s recruitment team is also targeting the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Ibrahim Mbaye to bolster their wide options.
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