Chelsea's stance on accelerating Emmanuel Emegha transfer after latest Liam Delap injury blow - revealed

Chelsea entered the week preparing for their Champions League trip to Atalanta with an unexpected disruption in attack after Delap suffered a nasty shoulder injury in the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth. Delap left the pitch with his right arm supported in a sling, leaving Maresca without one of his two recognised strikers and creating immediate questions about the club’s reinforcement plans heading into January. Although early assessments indicate the issue is “quite bad,” there is not yet a definitive recovery timeline.

Because of Delap’s absence, speculation quickly grew suggesting Chelsea might accelerate the arrival of Emegha, the Strasbourg forward already pre-signed for next summer. However, the Daily Mail has insisted that Emegha will remain in France until the end of the season as originally agreed, with no intention of altering the transfer schedule. Chelsea believe they have enough cover internally and prefer not to disrupt the development plan set for the 22-year-old Dutch striker.

Chelsea opted to bring back Marc Guiu from his Sunderland loan back in August after Delap's earlier injury, and the plan is to stick with the former Barcelona star yet again to provide cover for Delap. Guiu replaced the injured Englishman against Bournemouth, with Maresca explaining that the physical nature of the match suited the teenager more than using Joao Pedro as a makeshift centre-forward. As a result, the club does not see the need to adjust their recruitment plans mid-season, even amid another injury blow in attack.