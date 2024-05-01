Chelsea 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Chelsea kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Chelsea are in a long-term partnership with Nike and that means the iconic Swoosh logo will once again adorn the Blues' jerseys for the 2024-25 season.

Last year saw some sponsorship changes and it is expected that there will be further tweaks ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

No kits have been officially launched yet, but they tend to start dropping through the summer, with plenty of speculation already appearing on social media.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Chelsea kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.