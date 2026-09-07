'Like I gave him $1 million' - Cheick Doucoure set for long-awaited Crystal Palace return after 20-month injury hell

Crystal Palace midfielder Doucoure is poised to make his first senior appearance in nearly 20 months, marking the end of an agonizing period on the sidelines. The 26-year-old, who was voted the club's Player of the Year during his debut 2022-23 season, has seen his career stalled by consecutive long-term fitness issues. Doucoure first suffered a ruptured Achilles during a 2-1 defeat to Luton Town in November 2023, and after working his way back to make 13 appearances, he was struck by a torn meniscus in January last year.

After proving his fitness with the Under-21 side at the end of last season and coming through a full pre-season schedule unscathed, the former Lens man is finally ready to reintegrate into the first-team set-up. His absence has been a major blow for the Eagles, especially considering he was a high-profile target for Liverpool in the summer of 2023 before his injury woes began.