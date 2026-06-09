Kieran Trippier completes free transfer move to Wolves

Club directors view the defender's arrival as a major statement of intent for a gruelling Championship campaign. Evaluating the signing, executive chairman Nathan Shi said: “Throughout his career, Kieran has performed at the very highest level, so we are delighted he has chosen Wolves for the next chapter of his journey.

"He is a player with incredible quality, his leadership attributes are second to none, and he also possesses an innate will to win, while his experiences in the Premier League, Champions League and on the international stage will be invaluable to our squad.

"We know the challenge ahead of us in the Championship, but Kieran’s signing shows just how ambitious we want to be. We are excited to see him add his professionalism, character and exceptionally high standards to the squad and help drive the football club forward.”

Technical director Matt Jackson added: “We’re really pleased to have brought Kieran to Wolves. It’s been a good joint effort between Rob, Nathan and myself, and he’s really bought into the project.

"He was very much the number one target for us and managing to bring Kieran here early in the window, where we can plan, and then have him join us on the first day of pre-season was vitally important.

"It’s really pleasing to us that he’s decided to commit to Wolves, but I think it’s testimony to everybody at the football club, the supporters, as well as the people internally, that the thrill of this football club can appeal to someone who’s had the career that Kieran has had.”