Charlton 'devastated' after fan tragically dies following medical emergency in the stands that saw Championship game abandoned
Charlton issue statement
Charlton issued the following statement: "The club are devastated to report that a Charlton Athletic supporter has died following a medical emergency during today’s game at The Valley against Portsmouth. The match was halted in the 12th minute while the supporter received treatment and was subsequently postponed. The club would like to thank the Charlton staff and first responders who did everything they could, but sadly the supporter later passed away in hospital. The club are grateful to supporters in attendance and the Portsmouth players and staff for their patience and understanding as this tragedy unfolded. Everyone at the club sends their heartfelt condolences to the supporter’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."
Game abandoned following incident
The contest was put on hold early in the game when the medical emergency took place, reports BBC Sport. The players initially waited on the pitch while emergency staff tended to the situation before they went back to their respective team dressing rooms. The goalless game was eventually called off nearly an hour after the initial events unfolded. This fixture will now take place at a later date.
Portsmouth offer condolences
In a statement of their own, Portsmouth, who are 22nd in the table, wrote: "Pompey are devastated to learn that the Charlton supporter taken ill at today’s game has passed away. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with their family and friends at this difficult time."
Messages of support sent to Charlton
Other message of support have been sent to Charlton following Saturday's tragic events at The Valley.
Millwall posted on X: "Everyone at Millwall is deeply saddened by this news. Our love and condolences are with the supporter’s family and friends, as well as everybody at Charlton Athletic."
The EFL added: "Our deepest condolences go out to the supporter's family, friends and all @CAFCofficial at this incredibly difficult time."
