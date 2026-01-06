Champions League winner identifies 'real hurdle' Lamine Yamal must negotiate if Barcelona wonderkid is to reach same heights as Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

Ex-United striker Yorke, who savoured Treble glory with the Red Devils in 1999, has told FootItalia of the guidance that Yamal requires in order to stand alongside the greats: “Looking from the outside, you can't help but admire someone with Lamine Yamal’s ability. Another player from Barcelona who's really hit heights for his club and country and earning accolades.

“However, with social media, there is no hiding place for these young kids anymore. That's just the nature of where we are in the world today and you've got to understand it.

“With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, you didn't see them so much on social media. These young guys are everywhere. I think that if Yamal is getting distracted away from his football, that can be a real hurdle for him.

“He's got to make sure and get the balance right. He's young, he's learning, he's still developing. A kid is nowhere near his full potential yet. I think the next two to three years is where we will really start to find out if he's the real deal.

“But certainly, you can't help but admire someone with that ability at that young age doing what he's doing at the moment. So it's great. I think it's down to the individual.

“It always comes down to the individual how much he wants to really be and sort of achieve in that period of time. If he settles down and wants to be the best and become the best and write his name alongside the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, then he can do that.

“There's no doubt he's got the full armoury of potential, like the greats. But that's just down to individuality. I can't predict those things. We have to wait and see how it all unfolds. And as I say, it will give us a better base in the next three years or so.”

