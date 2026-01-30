Getty/GOAL
Champions League knockout play-off draw: Real Madrid, PSG & Newcastle discover opponents after missing out on top eight
Heavyweight outfits battling for places in the last 16
La Liga giants Real missed out on automatic qualification by a solitary point, with a 4-2 defeat in Lisbon against Benfica proving to be costly for the 15-time European Cup winners. Former Blancos boss Mourinho oversaw ‘the miracle of Da Luz’, with Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin heading home a 98th-minute effort that nudged his side through on goal difference by the narrowest of margins. Real will get an immediate opportunity for revenge.
PSG made history last season by capturing the most prestigious of European trophies for the first time, but they have been short of their best this term - despite having Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele on board - and will have to defend their crown the hard way.
Newcastle were the only Premier League side not to finish in the top eight - as Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City all made their way into the last-16 - but the Magpies are clinging to continental dreams. They do, however, face a long journey to Azerbaijan.
Elsewhere, three-time winners Inter will take on Norwegian giant-killers Bodo/Glimt and Serie A heavyweights Juventus will lock horns with Galatasaray. Atletico Madrid will fancy their chances against Belgian opponents Club Brugge.
The two German sides involved at this stage of the competition, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, will be tackling Atalanta and Olympiacos respectively, with some epic contests being lined up.
Champions League knockout play-off draw in full
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Bodo/Glimt vs Inter
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain
Qarabag vs Newcastle United
Galatasaray vs Juventus
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen
The first legs of knockout play-off fixtures will take place on February 17 and 18, with return dates being staged a week later on February 24 and 25.
Mixed emotions for Champions League title hopefuls
Real Madrid will still be licking their wounds when lining up against Benfica again, with a dramatic night on Portuguese soil leaving ‘Galactico’ forward Kylian Mbappe frustrated. He has questioned the “desire” being shown by some of his team-mates and cursed the addition of two more games to an already stacked schedule.
The French superstar has said: “We aren't being consistent in our play. We have to solve that. We can't do it one day, and then not another. A team of champions doesn't do that. We have two more games, and that hurts a bit. We wanted to have time in February to work on our play, and instead we'll play the play-offs.”
While those in the Spanish capital are disappointed, over in Paris the mood is much more optimistic. PSG boss Luis Enrique remains convinced that his side are serious contenders to go back-to-back in the Champions League-winning stakes - despite only finishing 11th in the league phase.
The Spaniard has said: “I don’t see anyone more favoured than us. We knew this could happen. I have no complaints about my team. Of course, we can play better and get better results, but we’re always ready to compete.”
Champions League 2025-26: Route to the final in Budapest
All of those teams still left in the Champions League are hoping to make their way towards the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30. If they can come through the knockout play-off round, then places in the last 16 will be secured. The draw for that stage of the competition will be held on February 27.
Arsenal, Liverpool, City, Tottenham, Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Sporting are already through and will be seeded in the next draw - meaning that they will get the chance to play the second leg of their last-16 ties on home soil.
