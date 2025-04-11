Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Champions League boost for Arsenal! Mikel Arteta reveals Kai Havertz could return before end of season as Gunners boss gives encouraging update on Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka fitness

M. ArtetaK. HavertzD. RiceB. SakaArsenalPremier LeagueChampions League

Arsenal have been handed a boost for their Champions League chase as Mikel Arteta reveals Kai Havertz could return before the end of the season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal looking to win the Champions League
  • Havertz could return before end of the season
  • Arteta provides positive update on Rice and Saka
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

Stan Sport AU logo
1723 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match