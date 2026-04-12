CF Montreal dismiss head coach Marco Donadel following poor start to MLS season

The club's decision comes amid an ugly start to the season, including Saturday's loss to the previously winless Philadelphia Union. With that defeat, Montreal have just one win in the club's first seven games, leaving them second from bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

Donadel was named permanent head coach in October after initially assuming the role on an interim basis in March 2025. He had taken over from Laurent Courtois, who was dismissed in similar fashion to start the 2025 season. Courtois' exit came after just five games, which saw the club begin the season 0-4-1.

Prior to his time as Montreal's head coach, Donadel played for the club from 2015 to 2018 following a significant run with Serie A side Fiorentina.