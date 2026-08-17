Cesc Fabregas raids Chelsea again! Como boss targets £40m star after sealing Trevoh Chalobah deal

The raid on west London is far from over, as Fabregas has now set his sights on Delap to bolster his attacking options, according to talkSPORT. The 23-year-old striker has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge following a difficult debut season where he struggled to find the net regularly.

However, the move faces a significant hurdle as Delap is reportedly keen to remain in the Premier League despite the prospect of playing in Champions League with Como. Chelsea are ready to do business but have placed a premium on the young forward, with the Blues' hierarchy demanding £40m for Delap this summer. This valuation would represent a healthy £10m profit for the London club, who are currently under pressure to trim their bloated first-team squad before the September deadline.



