Getty Images
Cesc Fabregas backs Como's 'animal' to break into France's squad for World Cup
Stunning save seals the win in Sardinia
The victory in Sardinia was fuelled by goals from Martin Baturina and Lucas Da Cunha, but it was Butez who secured the points with a stunning fingertip save to deny Michel Adopo in the dying minutes of the game. For Fabregas, the goalkeeper's rise is a testament to the club's recruitment strategy and the player's own relentless drive since arriving at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.
- Getty Images Sport
Butez tipped for Les Bleus
Fabregas did not hold back when discussing the potential of his number one, suggesting that a call-up from Didier Deschamps should be on the horizon.
"Since he arrived, Butez has worked like an animal. He always wants to learn more, and he knows everything depends on how much you want it. He is a leader not just for his qualities, but also in the locker room. I think he is ready to make the step up for international duty with France,” the manager told DAZN.
"Sometimes we underestimate certain choices. We spent a lot of money on young players, but we bought almost unknown players like Butez, who for me is a champion. I think I have one of the best goalkeeping coaches in Spain and he had never seen a player with Butez's mentality, he works hard every day and has become a leader in the dressing room. I think he is worthy of a national team player."
The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder further emphasised that Butez represents the high value Como have found in the market, saying: "Como invested in young players and some of them, even if they didn’t cost very much, are world class."
Como victorious despite exhaustion
The win against Cagliari carried extra weight for Fabregas, who admitted his squad was pushed to the absolute limit. Coming off the back of a gruelling midweek Coppa Italia semi-final draw against Inter, the physical toll on the players was evident throughout the ninety minutes as they battled for every ball.
"I liked the way the lads reacted today, as this performance proves what the team is made of, they have great mentality that is growing game by game," Fabregas added. "We were all exhausted today, there were so many matches in a row, we were so tired. That is why this is the win I am most satisfied with this season. It is genuinely a major step forward for the team."
- Getty Images Sport
Champions League dream alive for Como
Como now find themselves in joint-fourth place alongside Roma, a staggering achievement for a side that was playing in the second tier only two years ago. While fans are starting to dream of European adventures, Fabregas remains grounded while acknowledging the difficulty of the task ahead in an increasingly competitive Serie A landscape.
He concluded: "We are not there yet. We are on the right track, but there are many games still to go. I saw definite progress in the team today, it was one of the most difficult matches of the season, and the credit for that also goes to Fabio Pisacane for giving his identity to the Cagliari squad."
Advertisement