'Send us a fax!' - Como boss Cesc Fabregas brutally trolled by AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta over tactical complaints

During his time at Como, Fabregas has reportedly developed a reputation for complaining excessively when things don't go his way, while voicing his disapproval over certain styles of play. And according to ex-Monza boss Nesta, the former Arsenal midfielder made disparaging remarks about the tactics the Italian deployed when they met last season.

Nesta said to DAZN: "There are many types of football and the one who wins is right, then you may like it or not. The coach (AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri) has won a lot. Today, there is Fabregas, who plays good football. Last year he complained after drawing with my Monza. He came up to me after the match and criticised us for playing man-to-man in defence. Years ago, it bothered him that Italians played catenaccio (a defensive system). There’s always something."

He finished off with a rather sardonic remark.

"Maybe the best solution is for him to fax us all of us Italian coaches after his university lectures and explain how we’re allowed to play football so that he’ll finally be satisfied," he added.