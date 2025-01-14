Aston Villa v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women´s Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Celtic and Rangers 'hold preliminary talks' over shock move across English-Scottish border to WSL

WSLWomen's footballCelticRangers

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have reportedly "held preliminary talks" over a shock move to join the Women's Super League in England.

  • WSL willing to expand
  • Celtic and Rangers might be added to roster
  • Both teams feel move to WSL would be of commercial benefit
