Getty/GOAL
‘Celebrities have to get out the dressing room’ - Wrexham captain Dominic Hyam on potential distraction of documentary cameras in Premier League promotion push
'Welcome to Wrexham' series has documented meteoric rise
Hyam joined the Red Dragons’ ambitious project during the summer of 2025, when he completed a move to North Wales from Blackburn. The 30-year-old defender was handed the skipper’s armband and charged with the task of providing on-field leadership.
He is among those that have had to adjust quickly to the unique demands of representing a club owned by Hollywood stars, with the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ series continuing to document a meteoric rise towards the top tier of English football.
Hyam admits that playing for Wrexham presents different challenges to just about any other club, but he has thrived while operating under the brightest of spotlights - with more international recognition coming his way with Scotland ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
- Getty
How Wrexham avoid any A-list distractions
Hyam has plenty to play for over the coming weeks, with club and country, and has told the Daily Record of how he and Wrexham have gone about chasing collective dreams: “Maybe subconsciously. I’ve blocked it out for a lot of it.
“Being captain as well, there’s a lot of noise, there’s always something going on at Wrexham. It is Hollywood but we’ve got a job to do, we’re professional footballers.
“And the time comes when the cameras have to go out and the celebrities have got to go out of the dressing room. So there is a lot that comes with Wrexham but we’re professionals and we’ve got a job to do. The owners haven’t spoken about the World Cup, not at all. We’re focused on one thing. It would be great for myself and the club but one game at a time.”
Hyam added, with Wrexham looking to wrap up a record-extending fourth successive promotion: “We’ve got something to fight for – seven massive games left and hopefully we can get into the play-offs. To get to the World Cup and the Premier League, it would probably be the pinnacle.
“There’s a lot of hard work and ups and downs to come, for sure. So I won’t get too excited but it goes without saying that is the dream. I’d like to think nothing would faze me. I won’t know until I’m there but these are the games you want to play in. I try to think of what my 10, 11-year-old self would have thought playing on the national stage, having just made my full debut. I’ll just let it sink in.”
Red Dragons embracing pressure of Premier League push
George Dobson, who helped Wrexham out of League One last season, is another that wants to embrace the pressure that Parkinson’s team are now performing under. He said of completing a rapid ascent from the National League to the Premier League: “These are the games that you want to play, and we're competing to get into the best league in the world. We've put ourselves in a really good position where we know that we can just go full throttle for seven games and just give it as good a go as we've got.
“There's a really good feeling in the dressing room and a real excitement towards the last month of the season, because there's still so much to play for.”
The hard-working midfielder added: “We've done well in all sorts of games this year. I feel like that's a big strength of ours, to be able to mix it up and play against all sorts of different styles of teams.
“There's definitely a lot to gain, but nothing to fear. It’s just so exciting in terms of competing for an incredible prize. That is such a brilliant position to be in, and we just know we can't have any regrets, and we've just got to give it everything from now until the end of the season. I feel as a group we've really grown in confidence, and the performances and results have been at a good level, and we've just got to make sure we get straight back to that now.”
- Getty Images
Will Wrexham finish inside the play-off places?
Wrexham will, following the last international break of the 2025-26 campaign, return to action on Friday when taking in a trip to relegation-threatened West Brom. They sit seventh in the Championship table at present, with only goal difference keeping them out of the play-off places.