Getty Images
'That would be a catastrophe' - England boss Thomas Tuchel sent strong Harry Kane warning ahead of World Cup 2026
Kane in spectacular form for Bayern Munich
Heskey believes that the Bayern Munich star’s heavy workload poses a real risk to his fitness heading into next summer’s World Cup. Kane has been in extraordinary form this season; however, according to the former England international, his relentless playing schedule must be managed carefully to avoid burnout.
The concern stems from Kane’s well-documented history of playing almost every minute for both club and country, a pattern that has previously led to fatigue towards the second half of the season. Heskey highlighted the importance of ensuring England’s captain is in peak condition for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While the Bundesliga’s winter break may provide some respite, the former striker believes that both Bayern and England must resist the temptation to overuse their talisman.
Kane’s current form underlines why such caution is essential. The 32-year-old has scored 22 goals in just 16 appearances across all competitions this season, including 12 in the Bundesliga alone. His consistency has made him indispensable for both club and country, but also worryingly irreplaceable, with England lacking a comparable backup should he become unavailable through injury or fatigue.
- Getty Images Sport
Heskey wants Kane's workload managed ahead of WC26
In his interview with Dream Vegas, Heskey didn’t hold back in voicing his concerns: "Yeah. You’ve got to be careful. The problem with Harry Kane is that he’s been used to playing week in, week out, so he’s got to manage his body and manage his fitness. He plays a lot of games, but it’s just about managing that.
"We’ve also got to remember, in the Premier League, they don’t get much of a break, but in the Bundesliga, they get a winter break, so that might help as well. We are getting to a point where we’ve got to be really careful as a footballing fraternity that we’re not just overloading players for entertainment. But then, when the entertainment isn’t there, we criticise them again," he explained.
"There are a lot of games to be played, and I remember in the 2001 season, I think we played 60 games. I remember playing in the UEFA Cup final, and I can’t really remember it. That final was just a blur because we played so many games that season. We played replays too, and we played two legs in the League Cup, plus replays as well, so it’s very tough for players.
"We’ve got to be careful that we’re not just running them into the ground and not giving them the best stage ever, not allowing them to be the best version of themselves. That would be a catastrophe, if I’m honest."
- Getty Images Sport
Kane undroppable for both Bayern and England
Kane’s start to the 2025-26 campaign has been nothing short of sensational. The England captain has scored 22 goals in 16 appearances for Bayern Munich, including five in the Champions League and four in the DFB-Pokal. His 1.53 goals per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga has him on pace to break Robert Lewandowski’s single-season record of 41, with Kane displaying clinical finishing and world-class consistency.
But it’s not just the numbers that make him indispensable; beyond scoring, Kane remains a creative focal point, dropping deep to dictate play and create space for Bayern’s wide forwards. That same tactical intelligence is what makes him so vital for England, where he functions as both finisher and playmaker, linking up with England's other forwards and attacking midfielders like Jude Bellingham.
However, that dual responsibility comes at a cost. Kane’s importance to England has made him almost undroppable, and the national team’s attacking structure is built almost entirely around his unique skill set.
Tuchel facing challenge of managing Kane's minutes
Tuchel and the England staff now face the challenge of balancing preparation with preservation. With the World Cup just seven months away, ensuring Kane’s fitness will be a top priority as England plan their friendlies and training camps. Tuchel, who has already spoken publicly about rotating his squad and promoting competition for places, may be forced to limit Kane’s minutes in upcoming matches to protect his long-term availability.
The bigger issue, however, lies in England’s reliance on their captain. While Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, and Dominic Solanke are potential deputies, none offer Kane’s blend of elite finishing, vision, and leadership. Should the Bayern star suffer an injury or even minor fatigue, it could force Tuchel into a tactical rethink at the worst possible time.
Advertisement