Huge boost for Catarina Macario! USWNT star marks significant milestone in ACL injury recovery before Chelsea's thumping League Cup victory over Sunderland

Huge boost for Catarina Macario! USWNT star marks significant milestone in ACL injury recovery before Chelsea's thumping League Cup victory over SunderlandJacob SchneiderGetty ImagesUSAEmma HayesWSLChelsea FC WomenWSL CupCatarina MacarioWomen's footballUSWNT star Catarina Macario received a brilliant recovery boost Wednesday afternoon ahead of Chelsea's thumping over Sunderland.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMacario receives recovery boost for ChelseaHappened ahead of Blues victory over SunderlandUSWNT star on-track for late February appearance