Casemiro puts 'unbelievable' Gareth Bale above Cristiano Ronaldo as 'most complete' player he has ever worked with

Casemiro has named Bale as the most complete player he has worked with during his career, despite sharing a dressing room with Ronaldo at Real Madrid. Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, the Brazilian midfielder reflected on the remarkable talent within Madrid’s squad during their dominant era in Europe.

While Ronaldo’s goalscoring exploits made him the standout star for many observers, Casemiro pointed to Bale’s broader influence across the pitch. The midfielder explained that Bale’s ability to contribute in multiple phases of play – from attacking to defending – made him stand out among the elite players he encountered at the Santiago Bernabeu.