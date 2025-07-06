Caroline Graham Hansen to the rescue! Barcelona star's brilliant late chip gives Norway narrow win over plucky Finland to all-but-confirm qualification to European Championship knockout stages
Despite still not clicking as a unit, Norway were rescued by Caroline Graham Hansen to see off a stubborn Finland 2-1.
- Graham Hansen to the rescue as Norway win 2-1
- Norway still yet to find their groove
- Norway all-but-qualified for the knockout stage