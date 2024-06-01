'I scolded him a little!' - Carlo Ancelotti reveals how he fired up Vinicius Junior to inspire Real Madrid star to score in Champions League final victory against Borussia Dortmund
Carlo Ancelotti had to "scold" Vinicius Junior to inspire him to score in Champions League final victory against Borussia Dortmund.
- Real beat Dortmund 2-0 in the UCL final
- Vinicius scored the second of the night
- Ancelotti's half-time talk fired up forward