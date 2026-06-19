Carlo Ancelotti refuses to bow to intense pressure over Endrick despite Brazil coach's belief in 'extraordinary talent'

Ancelotti reiterated his faith in Endrick while refusing to accelerate the youngster's development. The former Real Madrid manager also highlighted the teenager's unique qualities when comparing him with other attacking options in the squad.

"I will put Endrick in at the right time. We have to wait a little. He will be important," said the Italian during a press conference. "Matheus Cunha is more of a team player, he has more characteristics of an attacking midfielder. Igor Thiago has other qualities. He is a strong player in duels and very aggressive in recovering the ball. Endrick is neither one nor the other. He is something different, for me personally. He is an extraordinary talent."