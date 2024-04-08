Carlo Ancelotti demands Real Madrid players turn up for Man City clash after being thumped 'without courage or personality' in 2022-23 Champions League
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has called on his side to turn things around against Manchester City after their semi-final loss last year.
- Ancelotti demands improved performance from Los Blancos
- Madrid and City set to meet in quarter-finals
- City ran out 5-1 winners in semi-final last season