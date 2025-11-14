AFP
Carlo Ancelotti makes 'dangerous' England World Cup prediction & gives Jude Bellingham verdict
Ancelotti and Bellingham's close relationship
The former Chelsea and AC Milan boss was in charge at Madrid when Bellingham was signed from Dortmund for £88 million ($115m) in 2023, and in their first season together, they won a Champions League and La Liga double. Things didn't work out quite as well last season, however, as bitter rivals Barcelona pipped Los Blancos to the league and Copa del Rey. Following news of Ancelotti's Santiago Bernabeu exit earlier this year, the England international waxed lyrical about the Italian.
He wrote on Instagram: "Mister, thank you for everything. It was a pleasure and a great experience to learn from the most successful manager of our club and one of the greatest of all time. What you have taught me about life and football will stick with me always, and I will be forever grateful. Good luck on your next journey, I wish you, your staff, and your family nothing but happiness!"
And earlier this week, Ancelotti was equally as complimentary about the ex-Birmingham City starlet.
Ancelotti defends Bellingham
The former Everton manager said on the Rest is Football podcast that Bellingham was a top player and even likened him to Brazilian great Kaka. He also dismissed any notion that the attacking midfielder has attitude problems, a topic that has come to the fore after he was not selected for Thomas Tuchel's October England squads.
Ancelotti said this week, "I think Jude is a fantastic player. If I have to compare, we were talking about Kaka. He is this kind of player, a really intelligent player, who is physically really strong, fantastic to arrive in the box at the right time. He's doing really well, and maybe he had a problem with his shoulder. He was out for two or three months, now he's back. No question mark. But why do you have to put a question mark on Bellingham?"
He added, "No, I never had a problem with Jude about his attitude. He is really professional, really serious, works hard in training, like all English players do. And no, no complaints."
And on Friday, when asked if Bellingham was one of the best midfielders in the world, Ancelotti replied, "What do you expect me to say? Yes or no? Of course. One of the best. I had a good relationship with him. He helped me to win one Champions League in 2024. So for me, I am a little bit involved in the judgement of Jude Bellingham, but he is a good guy and a great player."
England backed to be a threat at World Cup
Following England's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Serbia, in a game where Bellingham was a second-half substitute, Ancelotti stated that the Three Lions could go deep at next year's tournament in North America.
"England will be dangerous for sure,” he said. “They have fantastic quality, a fantastic manager. I saw them play last night against Serbia. They are a team with a lot of quality and of course. Maybe they will say they will not compete but I am sure they will compete and try to win the World Cup."
What comes next for Bellingham?
While Bellingham is back fit and is making an impression at Madrid once more, scoring three goals and adding an assist in 11 games for the Spanish giants, he is being kept out of the England team by Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers. While competition for places will be fierce, Tuchel says Bellingham and Rogers are on good terms.
"It is normal, but he's one of the best mates of Jude, so I don't think he feels that kind of pressure. They compete at the moment for the same position, and they're still friends," he said. "They are very respectful with each other and like each other. Morgan deserved to stay on the pitch because he had three fantastic performances with him and second of all we didn't know what was coming if our plan was right with the high press. It would be unfair for Jude to try to figure everything out because we changed our way of pressing in the last two camps. Declan [Rice], Morgan, and Harry [Kane] did it already in three to four matches together. I figured they could adapt a bit quicker. Once we see the formation, we can give clear instructions to Phil [Foden] and Jude and bring them from the bench."
