rodri(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Carlo Ancelotti claims Rodri should have won 2023 Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi as he defends Real Madrid's reaction to Vinicius Junior snub

RodriL. MessiReal MadridManchester CityManchester City vs Real MadridChampions LeagueC. AncelottiVinicius JuniorInter Miami CF

Carlo Ancelotti feels Rodri should have beaten Lionel Messi to the 2023 Ballon d'Or and has defended Real Madrid's reaction to Vinicius Junior's snub.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ballon d'Or controversy resurfaces ahead of UCL tie
  • Ancelotti claimed Rodri was the rightful winner in 2023
  • Also backed Real's decision to skip ceremony in October
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
14125 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match