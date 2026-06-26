Speaking on the Selecao Copa program, Militao provided an inside look at how Ancelotti has adapted since taking the reins of the five-time world champions. The defender noted that while the Italian is still experimenting to find the perfect formula, he has established a solid foundational balance to address the squad's early frailties, leaning heavily on a familiar 4-3-3 system.

"Since he arrived, I think he's been trying out different tactics, different players. Now, he's fitting more into a 4-3-3, which is his classic formation. He tried it with just Bruno [Guimaraes] and Casemiro, and it left a gap. It was in the first game, against Morocco, we lost the midfield. We were at a disadvantage, then he managed to correct it, from Haiti onwards," Militao explained. This tactical shift proved vital as Brazil topped Group C, highlighted by a 3-0 victory over Scotland where the team showed significantly improved collective rhythm.



