'Do what I'm telling you!' – Carlo Ancelotti berates Chelsea sensation Estevao during Brazil training session and issues clear ultimatum
Estevao reprimanded by Ancelotti during training session
Estevao found out the hard way during the October international break that Carlo Ancelotti's calm exterior does not extend to moments where discipline and concentration are compromised. As Brazil prepared for a friendly against South Korea last month, reports claim the teenager repeatedly ignored instructions to aggressively press the full-back during a tactical exercise. After several warnings, Ancelotti stopped the session and delivered a fierce reprimand in front of the entire squad.
The Brazil boss allegedly shouted: "I only speak once. Either you do what I'm telling you, or you're out of the team," according to Globo Esporte. It was a clear message that the youngster's spectacular talent would not exempt him from rigorous standards within the Brazil national team setup.
The tough love had an immediate effect. Estevao responded by scoring twice in the subsequent 5-0 win, and since then has continued to impress in the famous yellow shirt of Brazil. Despite the stern warning, Ancelotti has made it clear he sees the 18-year-old as a major part of his long-term plans, provided that he fully commits to tactical discipline.
Ancelotti wants to keep Estevao grounded
Ancelotti’s approach to elite talent management is rooted in experience, having guided generational stars such as Kaka and Vinicius Jr, he knows the dangers of early hype. Estevao, nicknamed Messinho in Brazil due to his flair and left-footed magic, has quickly become a fan favourite, but expectations continue to grow at a rapid pace. The Chelsea youngster already boasts 10 international caps and four goals despite his young age, and this is why Ancelotti is intent on keeping him grounded.
Brazil are undergoing a major transitional phase, and the veteran coach is determined to build a squad with tactical maturity at its core. Estevao's blend of dribbling brilliance and intense work-rate fits that vision perfectly, but only if he continues to embrace defensive responsibilities.
The winger has quickly shown he appreciates the guidance. He has embraced the challenge of adapting to a more complete role, adding pressing and ball recoveries to his already dangerous attacking game.
Ancelotti's personal touch wins over Estevao
Every stern moment appears balanced with trust and encouragement, the hallmark of Ancelotti's man-management. The Italian's relationship with Estevao isn't just demanding - it has a personal touch that has won the teenager's admiration. The Brazil boss recently allowed him to briefly leave camp in Sao Paulo to take his driving test, even waiting outside to celebrate the moment he passed. Ancelotti then publicly announced the achievement at lunch, prompting laughter and applause from team-mates.
That balance has created the perfect conditions for Estevao to excel as he continues to deliver on the pitch, scoring the opener in a 2-0 win against Senegal at the Emirates Stadium last week. It was further validation that he belongs among the senior elite despite still being in the early stages of his European career.
The forward only arrived at Chelsea in the summer after Palmeiras agreed a deal worth around £29 million ($38m) the previous year. His early Premier League minutes have been carefully managed, but his form for club and country leaves little doubt that he is already operating at an elite level.
Estevao to become a future star for Chelsea and Brazil
Estevao is expected to continue playing a key role as Brazil face Tunisia next in Lille, looking to build on Ancelotti's encouraging start of four wins in six matches. With each appearance, the teenager grows in confidence, while the coaching staff push him toward becoming a complete attacker capable of changing matches on demand. The next challenge will be consistency, both in performance and tactical discipline.
For Chelsea, his rapid rise is hugely encouraging. They believe he is a long-term cornerstone of their attack, and his international success only strengthens the feeling that they secured one of world football's brightest young talents.
