‘Carli Lloyd was like Cristiano Ronaldo!’ - Kristie Mewis not in same ‘bracket’ as USWNT World Cup winner but still backed to make big WSL impact after West Ham switch

‘Carli Lloyd was like Cristiano Ronaldo!’ - Kristie Mewis not in same ‘bracket’ as USWNT World Cup winner but still backed to make big WSL impact after West Ham switchAmeé RuszkaiGetty/GOALKristie MewisUSAWomen's footballWest Ham United WomenWSLKristie Mewis has been backed to succeed at West Ham despite not being in the same 'bracket' as one former United States women's national team star.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMewis signed for West Ham in JanuaryNot mentality monster like USWNT icon LloydBut backed to bring an 'expectation to win'