Captain Jordan Henderson! Ex-Liverpool skipper to be handed Ajax armband in just second match for Dutch giants

Captain Jordan Henderson! Ex-Liverpool skipper to be handed Ajax armband in just second match for Dutch giantsHarry SherlockGettyAjaxJordan HendersonSC Heerenveen vs AjaxEredivisieJordan Henderson is reportedly set to be named Ajax captain for their match against Heerenveen on Sunday, in what will be just his second appearance.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHenderson moved to Ajax in JanuaryLeft Al-Ettifaq after controversial move from LiverpoolSet to be handed armband at Dutch club