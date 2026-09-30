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Another Vozinha error proves costly as Rwanda fight back to beat Cape Verde in AFCON qualifying
Visiting underdogs stage decisive comeback
A calamitous error from Vozinha gifted Rwanda a decisive second-half winner to complete a spirited 2-1 turnaround in Praia. Cape Verde had initially enjoyed a dream start when Gilson Benchimol struck inside five minutes. However, the visitors drew level on the stroke of half-time through Claude Niyomugabo before Elie Iradukunda pounced on the goalkeeper, flapping at a cross to tap into an empty net.
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Goalkeeping blunders damage continental hopes
The 52nd-minute blunder represented the second major blow in quick succession for the veteran Colo-Colo shot-stopper during this Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. The 40-year-old had already come under fierce scrutiny on matchday one, having shouldered the blame for Mali's third goal in a dispiriting 3-1 defeat. Successive high-profile errors have inevitably cast doubt over the veteran's undisputed status as his country's first-choice goalkeeper.
World Cup hero faces pressure
This steep decline in form sharply contrasts with Vozinha's heroic exploits at the 2026 World Cup, where he gained global prominence by making seven saves in a surprising 0-0 group-stage draw against Spain. The veteran shot-stopper, who now boasts 28.3 million followers on Instagram, recently admitted that his personal privacy had completely evaporated following his tournament fame.
With the team's qualification campaign now unravelling, new manager Humberto Bettencourt faces the daunting prospect of dropping a national icon who only recently helped his predecessor, Bubista, reach the World Cup round of 32 before bowing out against Argentina.
- Nicolo Campo
Bleak qualification picture demands miracle
Consecutive qualifying reverses leave the islanders bottom of Group K with zero points and their continental ambitions hanging by a thread. The contrast could hardly be greater for high-flying Rwanda, who seized outright control of the section by following up a win over Liberia with this hard-fought comeback in Praia. Cape Verde now face an unforgiving margin for error, where only a flawless finish across their final fixtures will keep their faint qualification hopes alive.
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