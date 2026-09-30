This steep decline in form sharply contrasts with Vozinha's heroic exploits at the 2026 World Cup, where he gained global prominence by making seven saves in a surprising 0-0 group-stage draw against Spain. The veteran shot-stopper, who now boasts 28.3 million followers on Instagram, recently admitted that his personal privacy had completely evaporated following his tournament fame.

With the team's qualification campaign now unravelling, new manager Humberto Bettencourt faces the daunting prospect of dropping a national icon who only recently helped his predecessor, Bubista, reach the World Cup round of 32 before bowing out against Argentina.