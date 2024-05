This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty ‘He can’t be stopped!’ - MLS rivals sent Lionel Messi ‘trouble’ warning as Inter Miami superstar shatters records & runs riot Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CF Lionel Messi’s MLS rivals have been warned that the Inter Miami superstar “can’t be stopped”, with the rest of the division told they’re in “trouble”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine icon is in dazzling form

Talismanic presence for the Herons

Opponents unable to contain threat Article continues below